6.5 Million Tourists Visited Uzbekistan In First 10 Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, Nov 17 (IANS) From January to October 2024, approximately 6.5 million foreign tourists visited Uzbekistan, according to local reports, citing the country's statistics agency.

It was reported on Saturday that the number of foreign tourists increased by 951,300 people, or about 17.2 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

According to country-specific statistics, the largest number of tourists came from Tajikistan, totalling 1.878 million. China ranked seventh with 57,700 visitors, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the country's statistics agency, in 2023, over 42,000 tourists from China visited Uzbekistan.