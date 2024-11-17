Hebrew Channel reports that Shin Bet has significantly increased security detail for Yair Netanyahu

(MENAFN) Hebrew 12 reported that the Shin Bet has significantly increased the security detail for Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, following rising threats. The number of guards assigned to him has doubled, with the additional security costing over 100,000 shekels ($25,000) per month. As a result, the annual cost of safeguarding Yair is expected to rise from 2.5 million shekels to 3.84 million shekels (approximately $1 million).



One of the factors driving the increased security is Yair Netanyahu’s preference for his guards to have rest periods. He frequently moves from one location to another, prompting the Shin Bet to add extra personnel to ensure his safety while allowing existing guards time off. The increased security is also attributed to concerns over Iranian retaliation.



Yair Netanyahu, who has been living in Miami since the start of the war, has been seen with three bodyguards. This increase in security came after a request from Prime Minister Netanyahu for the Shin Bet to enhance his son's protection in the U.S. The Israeli Ministerial Committee has approved extending his security for six months or until the end of the war, whichever comes first. The committee also decided to transfer Yair’s security from the Shin Bet’s elite Unit 730 to the Magan Unit, which typically handles the protection of ministers.



A recent meeting involving senior Israeli officials confirmed the continuation of security measures for Yair, with some adjustments to the security unit overseeing his protection.

