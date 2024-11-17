Official Hyundai dealer in Jordan gets recognized for its outstanding after-sales services

(MENAFN) Al Wahda Trading Establishment, the official Hyundai dealer in Jordan, has been recognized for its outstanding after-sales services by securing first place in the integrated after-sales services category for the Middle East and Africa. This achievement was awarded following Hyundai's regional evaluation, where Al Wahda shared the top spot with Hyundai's official dealer in Kuwait.



The recognition reflects Al Wahda Trading's ongoing efforts to improve and enhance its after-sales services. The company stood out for its ability to provide exceptional maintenance services and technical support to Hyundai car owners in Jordan, meeting Hyundai's strict standards for service quality and efficiency. This award highlights the company's commitment to delivering the highest levels of customer satisfaction.



Zaid Al-Abdullat, CEO of Al Wahda Trading, expressed pride in the award, calling it a testament to the dedication and commitment of the team at Hyundai Service Centers in Jordan. He emphasized that the achievement is the result of continuous efforts to improve the customer experience and align services with the highest international standards.



Al-Abdullat also highlighted the company’s focus on customer satisfaction, stating that training and development are key to providing the best maintenance and technical support experience. Al Wahda Trading’s Hyundai service centers are known for their advanced facilities, equipped with the latest technology, skilled technicians, and a reliable supply of genuine spare parts at competitive prices. This ensures high-quality, effective maintenance that maximizes vehicle performance and longevity.



This award further underscores Al Wahda Trading Establishment's commitment to service excellence and its ongoing efforts to meet both local and international market demands, with a strong emphasis on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

