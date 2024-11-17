Plan Ahead For The New Year: Explore Senior Living Options In Fayetteville's Village Green Neighborhood

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new year is right around the corner, making now a fitting time to reflect upon the year that has past and plan for the future. For seniors, that may mean making a move from existing family homes to Independent Living or elevating their level of care because more assistance is needed. Whichever the case, Village Green Real Estate and Development has a senior living option in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Carolina Highlands is a trusted Independent Living community designed for those 55 and greater, and just down the street The Carolina Inn provides Assisted Living for seniors who require a higher level of personalized support. Both properties offer an alternative to aging alone and being burdened with home maintenance and time-consuming chores.

Studies have shown that isolation can become a challenge for seniors living on their own, even with family or caregivers nearby. This can lead to decreased physical activity, reduced mental stimulation and increased feelings of isolation. On the other hand, communities like The Carolina Highlands and The Carolina Inn provide a warm, welcoming and socially engaging environment with round-the-clock personalized care, resort-like amenities and Life Enrichment programs. The combination of peer support, good nutrition, quality sleep, and an active lifestyle contributes to the overall physical and mental well-being of residents and allows them to thrive. It's been proven that people who regularly connect with others tend to lead happier, richer lives and seniors are more likely to take part in activities when they're readily accessible like at The Carolina Highlands and The Carolina Inn. Social interaction can even strengthen the immune system, support memory health and slow cognitive decline.

Some seniors believe they cannot afford to move from their current situation, even if it no longer meets their lifestyle needs. However, transitioning to Independent or Assisted Living is often a more cost-effective solution, especially once someone needs assistance with daily activities. Monthly rent and fees at The Carolina Highlands and The Carolina Inn, for example, include almost everything-apartment maintenance and exterior building upkeep, most utilities, dining options, building security, and group activities. Assistance with daily activities such personal hygiene, dressing and mobility along with first aid, and medication management and monitoring is also included at The Carolina Inn. Taking care of loved ones at home can put a strain on family members who become caregivers, as well. Many become overwhelmed, experience burnout or simply do not have the ability to adequately provide the care needed. Senior living communities, though, support their residents with professional staff such as maintenance personnel, activity or social directors, dietitians and chefs, and more. The Carolina Inn even has nurses on every floor and boasts the highest nurse-to-resident ratio for Assisted Living communities in the area.

The Carolina Inn has raised the standard for Assisted Living with a spotlight on personal attention, the charm and concierge services of a boutique hotel, all the comforts of home, and round-the-clock care that exceeds expectations. Healthy gourmet dining, social and educational events, wellness activities, and Life Enrichment programs keep residents physically active, socially engaged and mentally stimulated.

The Carolina Highlands boasts a secure, three-story, elevator building that caters to those looking for a more carefree lifestyle and offers maintenance-free apartments with a selection of thoughtfully laid out floor plans. Here, Independent Living residents have access to numerous on-site amenities including a fitness center, media room, library, and business center. The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced by enriching activities, social events, educational programs, health and wellness resources, and concierge services. The beautiful, landscaped gardens and well-maintained trails within the protected neighborhood provide ample opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Both The Carolina Inn and The Carolina Highlands are ideally located within Fayetteville's popular Village Green gated neighborhood. Boasting 100 acres of mature trees, rolling hills and water vistas plus several styles of housing, this peaceful setting is perfect for seniors who want to be part of the surrounding community. For more information on The Carolina Highlands, log onto or call (910) 601-2495 to schedule a tour.

To learn more about Assisted Living at The Carolina Inn, log onto or call (910) 501-2271.

