Sybiha On Russia's Large-Scale Attack: Putin's Response To All Those Who Call, Visit Him
11/17/2024 5:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiha, commenting on Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities, said this was the response from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to those leaders who called or met with him recently.
The top diplomat wrote this on X , Ukrinform reports.
"Russia launched one of the largest air attacks: drones and missiles against peaceful cities, sleeping civilians, critical infrastructure. This is war criminal Putin's true response to all those who called and visited him recently. We need peace through strength, not appeasement," Sybiha emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 17, the Russians launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the waters of the Black Sea. Strategic bombers also launched missiles alongside with the launches of swarms of Shahed kamikaze drones.
Energy Minister German Galushchenko said Russia is attacking electricity generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Putin on November 15, for the first time in almost two years. The call drew criticism from various politicians, including President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said any talks with Putin only give him hope for having international isolation eased.
