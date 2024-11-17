War Update: 133 Clashes Along Frontlines, Most In Pokrovsk And Kurakhove Axes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 133 combat engagements have been recorded over the past day as the invaders were most active in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove axes.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update as of 8:00 Kyiv time, on Saturday, Russian hit the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and populated areas of Ukraine with two missiles and 112 guided air bombs. In addition, the invaders launched over 4,500 artillery strikes, including 88 rocket salvos.

Russian targeted the areas of Mazenivka, Esmany, Novenke, Vovchansk, Berestove, Borivska Andriivka, Novokruhliakivka, Shykivka, Borova, Ivanivka, Dronivka, Kreminna, Khromivka, Novomarkove, Ivanopil, Kostiantynivka, Svitlodarsk, Petrivka, Sukha Balka, Rivne, Myrnohrad, Sukhyi Yar, Krynycha, Novyi Trud, Hannivka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, Andriivka, and Olhivka.

Ukraine's surrender only thing Putin wants to negotiate – Zelensky

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery units hit seven enemy manpower and equipment clusters, as well as“another important target”.

Kharkiv axis: Russian troops, with air support, stormed the Vovchansk and Strelecha areas six times.

Kupiansk axis: the enemy attacked 10 times, actively employing aviation. Defense forces repelled assaults near Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

Lyman axis: the Russian army attacked 10 times, trying to penetrate the defense lines near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Cherneshchyna, Tverdokhlibove, and Terny.

Toretsk axis: Russian troops executed seven attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Pokrovsk axis: the Defense Forces held back 32 offensive attempts by Russia toward Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Petrivka, Novo-oleksiivka, and Pustynka. Most of the enemy's attacks were directed Promin.

Kurakhove axis: Ukraine's defenders repelled 25 attacks as the Russian army most actively tried to advance in the areas of Nova Illinka, Berestky, Novoselidivka, Voznesenka, Sontsivka, Novodmytrivka, Zori, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, and Antonivka.

Sybiha on Russia's large-scale attack: Putin's response to all those who call, visit him

Vremivka axis: Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces 14 times in the areas of Romanivka, Sukhi Yali, Novodarivka, Trudove, Yantarne, and Rivnopil.

Prydniprovia axis: Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed in the Volyn and Polissia axes.

In the border areas withing Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian artillery and aviation targeted settlements, launching strikes from across the border.

The raid by Ukraine's Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk region is in progress.

"Our soldiers inflict significant losses on enemy manpower and equipment and actively undermine Russia's offensive potential behind the front lines," the General Staff concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualties rose by 1,640 in the past day.