Kuwait Info. Ministry Launches Campaign Promoting GCC 45Th Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Interior launched a comprehensive campaign in preparation for the Kuwait-hosted 45th Gulf Summit, held on December first, announced Ministry Assistant Undersecretary Saad Al-Azmi.

Al-Azmi spoke to KUNA on Sunday that the campaign was covering main roads, highways, Kuwait International Airport and Malls, adding that it included the use of SMS text messages, billboards and a whole variety of other mediums.

The campaign was done in cooperation with a host of bodies, private institutes and civil society establishments to coordinate efforts in displaying posters and sending out welcoming phrases, he mentioned.

A joint slogan will be adopted by all telecommunication companies, added Al-Azmi, to display the name GCC45.

These efforts all aim to promote awareness on the campaign, and reflect the state's preparedness to host the gulf summit. (end)

mdm













MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894269