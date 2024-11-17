Amadeus Gulf Hosts Exclusive NDC Workshops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

(MENAFN- Coral Coast PR) Dubai, UAE – Amadeus Gulf recently hosted a series of exclusive New Distribution Capability (NDC) workshops, engaging travel professionals in the latest advancements reshaping airline distribution. Held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the workshops provided a comprehensive platform for attendees to interact with NDC-enabled airlines, explore emerging strategies, and gain first-hand insights into how NDC technology can transform their business.

With NDC now a reality, the travel industry is accelerating its evolution in distribution technology, driving significant improvements in the traveler experience. NDC allows for personalized and dynamic offers, creating new upsell and cross-sell opportunities that benefit all players across the travel ecosystem, from airlines to agencies. By enabling richer content and streamlined workflows, NDC brings a new level of customization and flexibility that empowers travel professionals to enhance their service offerings and better meet the expectations of modern travelers.

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director of Amadeus Gulf, remarked on the importance of the workshops: “At Amadeus, we are dedicated to empowering our partners with the tools and insights needed to harness the full potential of NDC. These workshops provided a unique opportunity for travel partners to connect with NDC-enabled airlines and explore strategies that will drive success and innovation in their businesses. We are delighted with the positive feedback from participants and look forward to supporting the travel industry’s digital transformation journey.”



Amadeus Gulf remains committed to fostering industry-wide collaboration and innovation, leading the way in supporting travel agencies in navigating and leveraging NDC to meet the demands of modern aviation.







