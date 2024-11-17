Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation Supports Student Teams in Robotics Competitions

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, November 17, 2024 – Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences continues its support for its student teams in the fields of science and innovation, providing training and preparation for participation in the First Lego League competitions. This support reflects the Foundation’s commitment to enhancing students' technical and innovative skills, empowering them to take on scientific challenges at local, regional, and international levels. Last year, the Foundation’s team achieved notable successes in these competitions, underscoring its role in fostering global scientific engagement.

In the First Lego League, the team is tasked with building a robot capable of performing complex tasks on a challenge table to score the highest points possible. This year’s competition theme, "Submerged", focuses on environmental challenges related to marine ecosystems. The team’s project involves developing innovative solutions that contribute to underwater environmental preservation. The competition progresses through several stages, starting with local and national levels, culminating in the global championship, where the Foundation aspires to achieve distinguished accomplishments.

In this context, Dr. Mariam Al Ghawi, Director of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation, stated: “At Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation, we are committed to providing comprehensive support to our student teams in these prestigious scientific competitions, not only to represent the nation but to strengthen their innovative capabilities and inspire them toward achievement. Our participation in the First Lego League is not new; last year, Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Center for Giftedness and Innovation team achieved remarkable success in the 2024 Open Robotics Championship held in Norway, securing third place in robot performance in the European Championship and first place in the friendly competition by surpassing the top teams in the semi-finals and finals. The team officially qualified for the international championship after winning first place in both robot design and performance at the national level, a tremendous accomplishment that reflects the Foundation’s dedication. This year, we expect our teams to demonstrate exceptional creativity and excellence befitting this pioneering experience.”



These scientific and technological competitions serve as inspiring educational platforms for students, providing them with practical skills in strategic fields like artificial intelligence and robotics while enhancing critical thinking and teamwork abilities. These participations contribute to preparing a generation of innovators capable of making a positive impact in their communities and offering creative solutions to future challenges.





