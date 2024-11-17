Beaver moon, dazzling Leonid meteor shower to brighten sky

(MENAFN) This weekend, stargazers are in for an exciting celestial display, with two extraordinary events coinciding: The Beaver Moon, the final supermoon of the year, and the dazzling Leonid meteor shower. According to American local media, the Beaver Moon reached its peak fullness at 4:29 p.m. US Eastern Time (2129 GMT) on Friday and will remain visible until just before sunrise, providing ample time for skywatchers to catch a glimpse of this stunning phenomenon. This supermoon marks the last of four in 2024, occurring when the Moon is closer to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.



As the Beaver Moon rises, viewers may also witness a fascinating optical illusion known as the "moon illusion," in which the supermoon seems even bigger than it actually is. This effect, which is thought to stem from the way the brain perceives the Moon's size relative to the horizon, adds to the dramatic visual impact. While the exact cause of the illusion is still debated, it is believed to be linked to the Moon's position in the sky, creating the illusion of increased size.



The Beaver Moon gets its name from the time of year when beavers traditionally prepare for hibernation, and its appearance marks the closing of the supermoon cycle for 2024. Alongside this lunar event, the Leonid meteor shower is set to peak on Saturday, offering stargazers an additional treat. The meteor shower is expected to light up the night sky with an array of shooting stars, making it an even more special weekend for sky enthusiasts.



These two events—the Beaver Moon and the Leonid meteor shower—combine to create a rare and spectacular night sky show. For those lucky enough to have clear skies, this is a perfect opportunity to enjoy nature's most awe-inspiring displays and to reflect on the wonder of the universe.

