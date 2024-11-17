Malaysian Embassy holds annual MTCP alumni gathering in Tehran

(MENAFN) On November 15, 2024, the Malaysian Embassy in Tehran hosted its annual gathering for alumni of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program (MTCP) at Nakaya Restaurant. The event brought together 50 MTCP alumni along with media members to celebrate the strong and enduring ties between Malaysia and Iran. Since its inception in 1980, MTCP has provided opportunities for participants around the world to develop their skills and expand their networks. Iranian alumni have been particularly active, applying their expertise across various sectors, from finance to disaster response.



During the ceremony, Malaysian Ambassador to Iran Khairi bin Omar expressed pride in the alumni's achievements, emphasizing that they are not only participants in the program but also ambassadors of the shared values that strengthen the Malaysia-Iran relationship. His speech highlighted the lasting impact of the MTCP in fostering bilateral cooperation and development.



The event featured discussions on the various accomplishments of the alumni, many of whom have engaged in collaborative projects that contribute to the growth of both nations. The gathering served as a platform for alumni to reconnect, share experiences, and explore new opportunities for joint initiatives. The Embassy underscored its commitment to continuing knowledge-sharing and capacity-building efforts with Iran.



Looking ahead, the Malaysian Embassy aims to deepen its partnerships with Iran, facilitating new avenues of cooperation through the MTCP. The event marked another milestone in the ongoing effort to strengthen ties and promote mutual understanding between the two countries.

