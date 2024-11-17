Turkish main stock exchange rises 1.29 percent on Thursday end

(MENAFN) On Thursday, Türkiye's benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100, closed at 9,420.42 points, marking a 1.29 percent increase from the previous day’s close. The had started the day at 9,354.28 points and gained 120.12 points by the close of trading, with a daily transaction volume of 88 billion liras (USD2.59 billion). This uptick reflects a positive sentiment in the Turkish stock market.



Meanwhile, commodity prices were notable on Thursday evening, with the price of an ounce of gold standing at USD2,565.85. Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD73.14 per barrel, providing a stable outlook in the global energy markets as of 6:04 p.m. local time (1504 GMT).



The foreign exchange market showed a mixed performance, with the US dollar trading at 34.3501 Turkish liras, while the euro was valued at 36.3637 liras. The British pound was pegged at 43.5825 liras. These exchange rates reflect the continuing fluctuations in Türkiye’s currency markets amid broader economic conditions.



In summary, the Turkish stock market experienced a solid rally, while commodities like gold and oil remained relatively stable. The currency exchange rates continued to reflect the challenges faced by the Turkish lira against major global currencies.

