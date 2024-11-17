TOURISM AUSTRALIA AND AIR INDIA SIGN A 3-YEAR MOU TO BOOST VISITOR GROWTH FROM INDIA

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 14 NOVEMBER 2024: Tourism Australia and Air India have today signed a three-year marketing agreement to sustain and drive the positive trend in Indian visitor arrivals to Australia as Air India expands its presence in the market.



Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Tourism Australia and Air India will explore opportunities to jointly undertake and implement marketing activities to showcase Australia’s world-class appeal and drive future growth in visitation.



Phillipa Harrison, Managing Director, of Tourism Australia said, “We have seen tremendous growth in the number of arrivals from India to Australia in recent years and we are keen for arrivals to continue to track in that direction. Tourism Australia’s agreement with Air India highlights our commitment to strengthening partnerships and exploring new ways to encourage Indian travellers to plan and book an Australia holiday. We look forward to working closely with Air India to showcase Australia as a holiday destination.”



Tourism Australia’s Executive General Manager of Eastern Markets and Aviation, Andrew Hogg said, “As one of Australia’s valuable tourism markets, India holds immense promise, and we’re excited to collaborate with Air India to further elevate Australia’s appeal for high-yielding Indian leisure and business travellers. We aim to sustain growth in visitor numbers from India to Australia while enhancing travel experiences and connectivity between the two countries.”



Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Air India said, “We are excited to partner with Tourism Australia to facilitate travellers’ experiences of the unique offerings this destination has to offer. As we broaden our network across the globe, we aim to deepen our presence in Australia as well.”



Air India currently operates 17 weekly non-stop flights connecting India and Australia. In the year to August 2024, the airline transported over 170,000 Indian travellers, securing an 18.5% market share and remains one of the largest carriers of traffic from India to Australia.





