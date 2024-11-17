Apple introduces AI features through devices

(MENAFN) On Monday, Apple introduced its inaugural set of artificial intelligence features, named "Apple Intelligence," across its premium iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, signaling a significant move into generative AI.



This launch, which was initially previewed by the company in June, represents Apple's entry into the growing AI race, as major US tech companies have been racing to develop ChatGPT-like technologies.



Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple all believe that the capabilities of generative AI are the next frontier in computing and have increased their investments to ensure they remain competitive.



"Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we're incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users' lives," Apple CEO Tim Cook stated in a blog post.

Apple's new features involve improved writing tools, enhanced photo searching abilities, and a more informal Siri virtual assistant.

