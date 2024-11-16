Belgium Embassy Celebrates King's Day In Amman, Highlighting Ties With Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Belgian Residence in Amman hosted a reception on Thursday to mark King's Day, a celebration of Belgium's monarchy and its "enduring values of stability and governance."

The event, organised by Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen, highlighted the "deep" ties between Belgium and Jordan, emphasising their shared commitment to fostering dialogue and cooperation in challenging times.

Observed annually on November 15 since 1866, King's Day not only honours the King Philippe of Belgium but also celebrates the parliamentary monarchy that has guided Belgium for nearly two centuries.

Dickschen described the occasion as a moment to reflect on a system built on the separation of powers and strong respect for fundamental rights, which has ensured prosperity and continuity for generations.

Belgium and Jordan, both constitutional monarchies, share a "long-standing" relationship rooted in mutual respect and shared values.

According to Dickschen, these ties are further strengthened not only by the bonds between the two royal families but also by practical collaborations in fields such as education, military, and humanitarian initiatives.

“We thank Jordan for being a voice of peace,” Dickschen told The Jordan Times, highlighting Jordan's role as a stabilising force in the region.“Belgium is focused on supporting Jordan's efforts to maintain stability,” he added.

Amidst the escalating violence in Gaza and the West Bank, Belgium has strongly advocated for de-escalation, with the ambassador reaffirming his country's call for a ceasefire and the removal of barriers to humanitarian aid.

He praised Jordan's efforts in leading the response, adding that Belgium has provided airdrops to Gaza following Jordan's call and under the guidance of the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

“However, temporary measures cannot resolve deep-rooted issues,” Dickshen said, describing the West Bank as a ticking time bomb, citing the dangers of ongoing colonisation and unchecked violence.

“What is needed is an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to allow negotiations leading to the existence of two separate states in full control of their destiny,” he added.

The ambassador also voiced concern over the situation in Lebanon, which has seen civilian areas targeted.“This escalation threatens to destabilise the broader region and requires urgent international action,” he noted.

For the Belgian community in Jordan, King's Day is more than a celebration of their monarchy; it is also a reminder of the enduring connections between the two nations. Though small, the community includes many bi-nationals who act as bridges between Belgium and Jordan, fostering cultural exchange and mutual understanding.