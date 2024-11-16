Latin Patriarch Of Jerusalem Visits School In Marka, Addresses Iraqi Refugee Situation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, visited the Latin Patriarchate School in Marka as part of his ongoing pastoral visits in Jordan this month.

The Cardinal took time to revisit the situation of Iraqi refugees at the school, a topic he first explored a few years ago.

“I wanted to understand their perspectives,” said Cardinal Pizzaballa. However, he was surprised to learn that the number of Iraqi refugees at the school has remained relatively steady.“The of families -those coming and those leaving- is much more reduced than expected,” he told The Jordan Times.

The school, founded in 2014 by Father Khalil Jaar, serves some 200 students, aged 6 to 15, and is supported by a staff of 14 teachers.

Pizzaballa also acknowledged the ongoing financial challenges facing the school, which serves many displaced families.

When asked about the potential for the Church to increase its efforts to fund the project, he remarked:“We are paying attention to the poorest and most neglected realities, and this is our priority.”

His visit underscores his continued commitment to understanding the challenges faced by refugees in Jordan and highlights the Latin Patriarchate's role in supporting displaced communities, despite the financial constraints.