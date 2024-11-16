Prince Raad Honours Families Of Corneal Donors

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Prince Raad Bin Zeid on Saturday honoured the families of corneal donors at a ceremony organised by the Friends of the Jordan Eye Society, with support from the Jordan Islamic Bank.

During the event, Jordan Eye Bank Director Muawiya Bdour highlighted the critical importance of promoting a culture of donation, stressing the society's role in restoring sight and improving the quality of life for recipients, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Providing an overview of corneal donation and transplantation in Jordan, Bdour said that since 1992, 5,130 corneas have been transplanted from local donors, while 1,163 corneas were imported from abroad between 1979 and 1991.

Grand Mufti Ahmad Hasanat stressed that the Sharia (Islamic law) permits corneal donation, calling it a charitable act that preserves life.

Director of the Jordanian Interfaith Coexistence Research Centre Nabil Haddad stressed that corneal donation is not only permissible in Christianity but is also viewed as an act of compassion and love for others.

Haddad emphasised that all major religions share a common commitment to promoting the well-being of humanity.

At the end of the ceremony, Prince Raad handed over certificates of appreciation and plaques to donors and their families and representatives of sponsors of the society.