Energy Minister, Azerbaijani Counterpart Discuss Energy Cooperation At COP29

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh on Friday met with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov to explore potential cooperation in and oil exploration.

The discussions, held on the sidelines of COP29, focused on boosting bilateral ties and leveraging shared expertise to advance energy projects, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Kharabsheh commended Azerbaijan's "exceptional" efforts in hosting COP29, emphasising the country's pivotal role in driving global energy progress.

The meeting coincided with the COP29 Ministerial Session on Energy Initiatives, which saw the announcement of several commitments, including the Green Energy Pledge, the Green Energy Corridors Pledge, the Hydrogen Pledge, and the Global Energy Storage Pledge.