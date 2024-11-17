Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Could Fill Royal Family's 'Glamour Vacuum', Not Above 'Glitzy Gimmick': Historian

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Glamour Vacuum- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ready to Fill the Void: Royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has expressed concern over a "glamour vacuum" potentially forming within the royal family. She suggested that while the royals might view themselves as above "glitzy gimmicks," they should be cautious. "That would be a mistake," she stated, pointing out that ex-royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could easily step in to fill this void.

“Harry and Meghan are instinctively glamorous with bundles of razzmatazz ,” Dunlop said, noting how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to captivate audiences worldwide despite their estrangement from the royal family. Given their status as former senior royals with a magnetic presence, Dunlop warned William to be mindful of the impact Harry and Meghan could have on the royal brand. "It would never do for the Royal brand to be upstaged," she added.

As the royal family navigates its future, the ongoing public tension between Prince William and the Sussexes could play a significant role in shaping the monarchy's path forward.

In a recent interview, Prince William shared his aspirations for the future of the British monarchy , focusing on empathetic leadership and a commitment to supporting those in need. His comments, which reflect his vision for a modern, relatable monarchy, come at a time when the royal family is facing significant changes.

| Prince Harry finds spot in TIME100 Climate 2024 list, brother William left out

While William is shaping a future that places importance on charitable efforts and connecting with the public, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has issued a stark warning.

According to Dunlop, the future of Prince William's monarchy could be threatened by the very people he is distancing the family from – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.