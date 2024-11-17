Maharashtra Polls 2024: Govinda Cuts Short Campaign Trail As He Fell Sick, Month After Bullet Injury

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Actor-turned-politician Govinda , while campaigning in Jalgaon on Saturday, had to cut short his schedule due to issues. This incident comes just a month after reports surfaced that he had accidentally shot himself, causing a knee injury.

Govinda was on the campaign trail supporting Mahayuti candidates ahead of the November 20 elections. He was travelling in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora, and Chopda areas of Jalgaon, and returned to Mumbai as he suddenly fell sick.

During his roadshow in Pachora, which he had to end prematurely due to his condition, he urged the public to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cast their votes for the ruling alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Govinda, a former Congress Lok Sabha MP, who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was hospitalised recently after getting wounded in the leg due to accidental discharge of his gun in his Mumbai home.

Govinda accidentally shot himself

Last month, Govinda injured his leg when his revolver accidently went off and underwent a surgery the same day . He was discharged from hospital three days later.

Reacting to the incident, he said,“I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted.”

Asked why a fun-loving actor like him has a revolver, he said, "When you have fame, you have to be cautious as there are people who love you and then there are those who envy you."

His wife informed that Govinda had been advised rest for at least six weeks.

"He is fine and will start dancing again in a few days. Everyone has prayed for him and we have the blessings of Mata rani," she said.

While the local police have been conducting an investigation, the Mumbai crime branch has also initiated a parallel enquiry into the incident.

No complaint has been lodged in the matter so far, police said.

(With PTI inputs)