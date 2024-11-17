'India Successfully Conducts Flight Trial Of Long-Range Hypersonic Missile,' Says Rajnath Singh

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a flight trial of its long-range hypersonic missile on November 16, 2024, from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha.

This hypersonic missile is designed to carry various payloads for ranges greater than 1500km for all the Services of the Indian Armed Forces.

In a post on X, Defence Rajnath Singh

congratulated DRDO, the and the Industry for the successful flight trial of the country's first long-range hypersonic mission, and termed it a historic achievement.

Singh said in a post on X,“India has achieved a major milestone by successfully conducting flight trial of long range hypersonic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off-the-coast of Odisha. This is a historic moment and this significant achievement has put our country in the group of select nations having capabilities of such critical and advanced military technologies. I congratulate Team @DRDO_India , our Armed Forces and the Industry for stupendous achievement.”





The missile was successfully tracked by multiple range systems deployed across various domains, with flight data from down-range ship stations confirming precise terminal manoeuvres and accurate impact. This achievement highlights the missile's high degree of accuracy.

Developed indigenously by the laboratories of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Missile Complex in Hyderabad, along with contributions from several other DRDO laboratories and industry partners, the missile underscores India's growing defense capabilities.

The flight trial was conducted with senior DRDO scientists and Armed Forces personnel present, marking a significant milestone in the country's defense technology advancements.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO also congratulated team DRDO for their active contribution to this successful mission.

(With inputs from ANI)