Manipur Violence News: Meitei Group Issues 24-Hour Ultimatum For Biren Singh Govt Rahul Gandhi Demands PM Modi's Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur Violence News: In a rapidly escalating crisis, civil society groups in Manipur have given the state a 24-hour ultimatum, demanding immediate and decisive action against armed groups, reports NDTV. The call for action comes as Manipur continues to grapple with violent unrest , including an attempted breach of Chief N Biren Singh's residence by a mob on Saturday evening.

Manipur Violence News: Rahul Gandhi seeks PM Visit

Amid the rising violence in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha , has voiced his concerns, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state and take steps to restore peace. Gandhi expressed his deep concern on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“The recent string of violent clashes and continuing bloodshed in Manipur is deeply disturbing. After more than a year of division and suffering, it was the hope of every Indian that the Central and State governments would have made every effort at reconciliation and found a solution. I urge the PM once again to visit Manipur and work towards restoring peace and healing in the region.”

Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla also sought goverment actions. Taking to X, he posted,“Manipur is burning again! Government should take sincere efforts for a peaceful & prosperous Manipur by taking into confidence of all stakeholders. I urge the Govt. to take proactive steps to address this crisis at the earliest. Country can't afford the crisis to continue.”

Manipur Violence News: Violence Escalates with Attacks on Government Properties

The situation in Manipur turned even more volatile as protesters attacked the homes of three state ministers and six Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) on Saturday, including Chief Minister and BJP leader Biren Singh

The violent protests followed the discovery of the bodies of six missing individuals, recovered from a river in Jiribam.