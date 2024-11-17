IMD Alert! Heavy Rainfall In Tamil Nadu, Kerala Very Dense Fog In Delhi, Punjab, Haryana Today See Full Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD Alert: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Kerala today. The weather department also forecasted very dense fog conditions will prevail in night and early morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan today, November 17.

-IMD predicts moderate rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe on 17 November, 2024

-Moderate rainfall over Andaman and Nicobar Islands will occur during the week, ending on 23 November, IMD predicted

-Heavy rainfall has been predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala on 17 November, 2024.

-Very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in night or early morning hours in Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Rajasthan on 17 November

-IMD predicted that similar conditions will prevail over Bihar till 18 November.

-Dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail in night or early morning hours over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim during 17 -19 November

-IMD forecasted that similar conditions will also prevail over Assam and Meghalaya during 17 -19 November, over Bihar during 19 November

-The IMD warned dense fog conditions over Himachal Pradesh during 19-21November; over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan during 18 November

-IMD has predicted gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over northwest and Central India during next 4-5 days.

-IMD also warned of gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C in the next 2 days and no large change thereafter over East India.

-Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C over West India during next 5 days.

IMD Alert for Delhi-NCR

Weather forecast over Delhi-NCR during 17-19 November:

On 17 November

-Mainly clear sky.

-The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 10 kmph during morning hours.

-Smog or dense fog at few places is likely in the morning.

-The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming less than 16 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon.

-Wind Speed will decrease thereafter becoming less than 10 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night.

-Smog or shallow fog is likely in the evening to night, predicts IMD

On 18 November

-Mainly clear sky.

-The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with speed less than 10 kmph during morning hours.

-Smog or dense fog has been forecasted at few places in the morning of 18 November.

-The wind speed will gradually increase becoming 10-14 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon.

-IMD predicts the wind speed will decrease thereafter becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest direction during evening and night.

-Smog or shallow fog is likely in the evening to night, predicts IMD

On 19 November

-Mainly clear sky.

-The predominant surface wind is likely to be from northwest direction with wind speed less than 10 kmph during morning hours.

-Smog or moderate fog is likely to prevail in the morning of 19 November.

-The wind speed will increase thereafter becoming 10-12 kmph from northwest direction during afternoon.

-The wind speed will gradually decrease becoming less than 08 kmph from northwest directions during evening and night.

-Smog or shallow fog is likely in the evening to night, predicts IMD