Georgia Wins Junior Eurovision Song Contest, Ukraine Takes Third Place

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the grand final of the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, which took place today in Madrid, Georgia sealed the win, while Ukraine's representative, 12-year-old Artem Kotenko, took third place.

The entry by Georgia's Andrey Putkaradze, To My Mom, won the contest.

The winner started singing at the age of two, later joining the vocal ensemble "Children of the Sea". He plays the piano at the Zakaria Paliashvili school. His biggest achievement is winning the popular TV talent competition RANINA, hosted by GPB.

The representative of Ukraine, Artem Kotenko , was born in Okhtyrka, Sumy region. He has long sought to take part in Junior Eurovision.

According to Artem, he dreamed of presenting Ukraine because he wanted Europe and the whole world to hear that people in Ukraine are now being robbed of their homes. "A home is the most important thing in life that you can never give away, so now we are fighting for it," the singer said.

He is now 12 years old, and he has been singing since the age of three, performing on stage since he was four.

The national juries gave his entry "Hear Me Now" 122 votes, bringing the singer to the second place. The highest scores - 12 points each - were given by North Macedonia and Poland. However, after the audience vote, Ukraine dropped to third place with a total of 203 points.

