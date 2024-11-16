Israel News: Two Flash Bombs Fired Towards PM Benjamin Netanyahu's House, None Injured

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Two flash bombs were fired towards Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday and fell into the garden. Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, reported Reuters quoting police.

