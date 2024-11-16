Did P Diddy Orchestrate Kids' 'Happy Birthday Pops' Instagram Video To Influence Jury? Prosecutors Say, 'Asked Family...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diddy News: New court filings reveal that Sean“Diddy” Combs, who faces serious charges including 'Freak-off' sex parties, sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault allegations, is now accused of orchestrating an elaborate plan to manipulate jury and public perception ahead of his 2025 trial. US Prosecutors claim that, behind the scenes of what appeared to be innocent social moments by his seven children, P Diddy was attempting to sway potential jurors and witnesses, raising concerns about the fairness of the judicial process.

Earlier this month, a birthday celebration video featuring P Diddy's seven children-Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie, and Lov -went viral, showing the family singing and cutting a cake.

However, federal prosecutors allege that this display was carefully choreographed by Diddy himself. According to court documents, he directed his children to post the video across their Instagram accounts as part of a broader effort to shape public opinion, and in turn the probable jury's opinion in his favour.

“At the defendant's carefully curated direction, the defendant's children posted a video to their respective social media accounts showing the defendant's children gathered to celebrate the defendant's birthday,” prosecutors stated, as reported by New York Post.

The filings further claim that P Diddy monitored the video's tractio and consulted with his family to optimise its reach, aiming to influence potential jurors.

Notably, Sean 'Diddy' Combs is also accused of hosting teenagers at his Fresk-off partie . Some rports also state that a minor Justin Bieber was part of them, wherein the latter was allegedly drugged and raped.



Prosecutors accuse P Diddy of bypassing prison regulations by using unauthorised communication methods. The allegations include using the phones of at least eight other inmates and third-party messaging services to contact individuals outside the prison.