Manipur Violence News: Centre Urged To Withdraw AFSPA As Mob Attacks CM Biren Singh, Son-In-Law's House 10 Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manipur violence news today: On Saturday, Manipur witnessed a dramatic escalation of violence as an enraged mob attempted to storm the private residence of Chief N Biren Singh in Imphal. Security personnel, in a swift response, used tear shells to disperse the crowd. Chief Minister Biren Singh was not at his residence during the incident and was confirmed to be safe in his office.

Manipur violence news: Residences of Ministers Targeted

The violent unrest extended beyond CM Biren Singh's home. A mob also attacked the residence of and Family Welfare Minister Sapam Ranjan in Lamphel Sanakeithel and targeted the house of L. Susindro Singh , the Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Minister.

These attacks underscored growing dissatisfaction among protesters, who blamed government officials for failing to contain the escalating violence in the state.

Manipur violence news: Protests Outside BJP Legislator's Home

Protesters also assembled outside the Sagolband residence of BJP legislator RK Imo, son-in-law of Chief Minister N Biren Sing . The demonstrators demanded decisive action and an "appropriate response" to recent killings, insisting that the authorities "arrest the culprits within 24 hours".

Manipur violence news: Curfew and Internet Suspension Imposed

In response to the surging violence, the Manipur government imposed a curfew in the Imphal East, Imphal West, and Bishnupur districts, starting from 4:30 pm on Saturday.

Internet and mobile data services were suspended in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts to curb the spread of hate speech and prevent the circulation of inflammatory videos on social media platforms.

Manipur violence news: Recovery of Six Bodies Intensifies Protests

The current wave of Manipur violence gained momentum following the recovery of six bodies, suspected to be of missing Meitei individuals, from a displaced persons' camp near a site where security forces killed 10 Hmar men on 11 November.