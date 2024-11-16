Saudi Al-Ittihad Crowned Champion Of W. Asia Table Tennis Championship

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- The West Asia Table Club Championship, hosted in Doha at the Abdullah bin Suhaim Hall of the Qatar SC, concluded on Saturday with Al-Ittihad Club of Saudi Arabia, claiming the title of the men's after beating Bahrain SC 3-1.

Bahrain's Saar SC and Qatar SC claimed third place, thus sharing the bronze medal.

The four-day event gathered 12 men's teams, and five females'.

The females' segment of the championship, which was concluded yesterday, saw Al-Fatat SC, of Kuwait, claiming the title with eight points.

The Orthodox Club, of Jordan, came second with seven points. Qatar SC and Al-Arabi SC shared the third place.

Attending the awards ceremony were President of the Qatari, Arab and Asian table tennis federations Khalil Al-Muhannadi, President of Qatar SC Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Suhaim Al Thani and Secretary-General of the Qatar Table Tennis Federation Mohammad Abdullah Saleh, as well as senior members of the regional federations of the sport. (end)

