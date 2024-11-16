DIPR Observes National Press Day Highlights Significance Of Fourth Pillar Of Democracy

In two separate events organized by the DIPR to commemorate National Press Day at Jammu and Srinagar offices, the day was observed to acknowledge the significance of fourth pillar of democracy, its role in the matrix of information flow and dynamic transformation of society. Besides, media's essential role as a pivotal tool for Information, Education and Communication of government schemes and programmes was also highlighted.

Present on the occasions were media fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir, students besides Joint Director Jammu, Atul Gupta, Joint Director, Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam, Deputy Director PR, Kashmir, Ahsan ul Haq Chisti and other officers and officials of DIPR.

Atul Gupta, while elaborating on the changing and emerging trends in media, said that in recent years the media has undergone profound transformation. This shift has enabled the audiences worldwide to access news in real-time and engage with diverse viewpoints, he added. While new platforms and technologies offer exciting opportunities for greater engagement and inclusivity, they also pose challenges that the industry must navigate carefully. He also explained about the relevance and significance of this year's theme of the National Press Day“The Changing Nature of Press”.

“Beyond technological advances, the press is also playing an increasing role in driving social change. Issues such as gender equality and climate action are gaining prominence through media coverage, often amplified by social movements and campaigns. In an era where speed often trumps accuracy, the press must combat these issues while maintaining journalistic integrity. Fact checking initiatives and Al-driven tools offer some solutions, but the battle against misinformation and disinformation remains a critical task for the future of journalism”, maintained the JDI.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Aslam acknowledged the importance and share of Press in crafting an informed society while serving the means of dissemination of wide spectrum of information. He underscored the need of ethical journalism with impeccable integrity in reporting the news. He maintained that with the growth of social media and other digital media platforms, the credibility of news has become the top concern. He also detailed the skill, knowledge, data and seriousness involved in Journalism as a profession. He urged upon the journalist fraternity to adopt moral and ethical values in their noble profession.

The resource persons, Dr. Rashid Maqbool from Kashmir University and Dr. Ruheela Hassan, IUST, presented historic perspective of changing nature of Press and its contribution for developing informed society with events, changes and transformation in the global world.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now