Kolkata News: Trinamool Leader Fights Back, Chases Shooters After Gun Malfunctions Watch Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a turnaround of incidents, a Trinamool councillor survived a murder attempt when the shooter's gun malfunctioned in Kolkata's Kasba area on Friday, reported NDTV.

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed in front of the Trinamool leader's house.

According to the report, the councillor of Ward 108 of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation – Sushanta Ghosh – was sitting in front of his house. Soon the two shooters arrived on a scooter, with one of them took out his gun and tried to shoot him twice. However, the gun didn't work and no bullets were released.

Ghosh sensed the shooter was in a spot and charged at him. The shooter tried to escape on his associate's scooter, but slipped and an on-foot chase ensued. Before being asked to confess on camera who had hired him, he was caught and thrashed too.

As a crowd surrounded him, the shooter was heard saying in another video, "I was not given any money. I was just given a photo and asked to murder him." He was handed over to the police later.

The police sources said that the shooters were hired from Bihar to kill the councillor, and suspect that the local rivalries as the motive behind the attack.

However, the councillor later said he had no clue who could have planned his murder. "I have been a councillor for 12 years and never thought that I could be attacked; that too while I am sitting in my area," he said.

Local MP Mala Roy and MLA Javed Khan later visited him.

Kolkata Police arrests taxi driver:

Kolkata Police on Saturday arrested one taxi driver in connection with the cas , taking the total number of arrests to two.

The report added that the arrest took place following the taxi driver's name surfaced during the grilling of Yuvraj Singh, first accused in the case.

According to the police, the arrested taxi driver, Ahmed, had driven Singh and his associate Iqbal on Thursday night from Howrah station to the city's Port area, as per the preliminary investigation.

On Saturday morning, the Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot and looked around the area.

"Things are under investigation. Two persons have been arrested till now. Further action is being taken. We are taking action. The person who had the weapon in his hand is from Vaishali in Bihar. I cannot talk much about the matter as the investigation is still ongoing," Verma told reporters.