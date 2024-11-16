China Horror: 8 Killed, 17 Wounded As 21-Year-Old Student Goes On Rampage In Wuxi, Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Eight people were killed and 17 others wounded on Saturday evening as a student went on a stabbing spree in Wuxi. The incident took place at a vocational institute in the Jiangsu province with arresting the suspect from the attack site.



According to the police, the attack was carried out by a 21-year-old former student who had been slated to this year. The suspect confessed that he had been left fuming after failing his exams, and returned to school“to express his anger and commit these murders”.

China is no stranger to violent knife even as firearms remain strictly controlled. The country has seen a spate of stabbing incidents in recent weeks - killing nearly a dozen people.



In October, A man killed three people and wounded 15 others in a knife attack at a supermarket in Shanghai. A month earlier a Japanese schoolboy was fatally stabbed in the southern city of Shenzhen close to Hong Kong.

A 62-year-old man also killed 35 people and wounded more than 40 others earlier this week as he rammed an SUV into a crowd in the southern city of Zhuhai.

(With inputs from agencies)