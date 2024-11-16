What Is Social Security Fairness Act? Who Voted For And Against It, Road Ahead

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US House of Representatives on November 12 passed the Social Security Fairness Act by an overwhelming bipartisan vote of 327 to 75. The bill seeks to eliminate two long-standing provisions - the Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP) and the Pension Offset (GPO) - that reduce or eliminate Social Security benefits for state and local government employees, including officers, firefighters, teachers, and other public servants, as well as their spouses, widows, and widowers.

The majority of House Democrats and 136 Republicans supported the repeal of the WEP and GPO, 71 Republicans opposed the legislation.

Key provisions of the Bill

The Social Security Fairness Act aims to repeal the WEP and GPO, which have impacted millions of public sector workers who also receive pensions from government jobs.

Specifically:

Windfall Elimination Provision (WEP): Reduces Social Security benefits for individuals who also receive pensions from employers that did not withhold Social Security taxes.

Government Pension Offset (GPO): Reduces Social Security benefits for spouses, widows, and widowers who are also entitled to a pension from a state or local government.

These changes will be effective for benefits payable after December 2023, providing much-needed relief to those affected by these provisions.

A decade-long fight for fairness

The passage of this bill marks a significant victory for lawmakers like Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) and Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA), who have long advocated for these changes. The two legislators introduced the bill, which has enjoyed broad bipartisan support but faced hurdles in securing a vote.