Indian Diaspora Welcomes PM Modi With Chants Of 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' In Nigeria

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi arrived on Sunday on his first-ever visit to Nigeria, the Indian community living in the West African country turned up in large numbers giving him a rousing welcome, chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' slogans, at the Abuja airport.

Thanking the Indian Diaspora in Nigeria for welcoming him, PM Modi wrote a post on X: "Heartwarming to see the Indian community in Nigeria extending such a warm and vibrant welcome!"

Prime Minister Modi also praised the Indian community living in Nigeria for remaining connected with their roots, language, and culture. The Prime Minister also interacted with a large number of Indian women, children, and men living in the West African nation and uploaded pictures with them.

In another post, PM Modi tweeted: "In Nigeria, the Marathi community expressed joy at Marathi being conferred the status of a Classical Language. It is truly commendable how they remain connected to their culture and roots."

The city of Abuja was decked out with posters and hoardings of PM Modi early on Saturday as the Prime Minister emplaned from India for his five-day visit to three nations including Nigeria.

PM Modi arrived in Abuja on Sunday.

Nigeria is the first stop in the PM's five-day visit to three nations where the head of both nations aims to strengthen the strategic ties.

After his visit to Nigeria from November 16 to 17, PM Modi will be heading to Brazil for the G20 summit.

PM Modi's final destination is Guyana.

The Indian diaspora expressed their enthusiasm surrounding PM Modi's maiden visit to Nigeria.

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu personally welcomed PM Modi at Abuja airport on Sunday, highlighting the importance of the visit to strengthen India-Nigeria ties.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi thanked President Tinubu.

"Landed a short while ago in Nigeria. Grateful for the warm welcome. May this visit deepen the bilateral friendship between our nations," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the West African nation in 17 years.

"I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his first visit to Nigeria, which is also the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to our dear country since 2007. Our bilateral discussions will seek to expand the strategic partnership between both countries and enhance cooperation in critical sectors. Welcome to Nigeria, PM Modi @narendramodi," said Nigeria President Tinubu on Sunday.

Invited by Nigeria President Tinubu, PM Modi was warmly received in Abuja by Minister for Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The Minister presented PM Modi with the Key to the City of Abuja, symbolising trust and honour from the Nigerian people, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

President Tinubu expressed his eagerness to welcome PM Modi, stating that their discussions aim to expand strategic partnerships and enhance cooperation in key sectors.

"Welcome to Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi," Tinubu said in a post on X.

PM Modi responded with gratitude, sharing images of his arrival and expressing hope for deepening bilateral friendship between India and Nigeria.

PM Modi earlier said, "At the invitation of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi."