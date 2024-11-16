A RARE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A HISTORIC PROPERTY IN NEW YORK's VILLAGE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

422 Hudson Street, a property that recently came to market, was built in the late 19th century and was lovingly restored, preserving as much historical detail as possible, such as the building's fully working wood-burning fireplaces, a rarity in New York City.

The latest blends with the rich history of the building, providing a unique and contemporary living experience in the three full-floor apartments. Air conditioning throughout, high-speed internet, insulated windows, and modern kitchens with a historic look, make 422 Hudson one of the most exciting properties currently available. Comprehensive renovations like these need to be approved by New York's strict Landmarks Commission, which often takes years.

The ground floor of the building is rented to LeLaBar, a beloved wine bar and restaurant that has been found at this location for nearly 20 years and which has won numerous awards for its eclectic wine program, including Best Wine Bar of New York City" - but above all, it is known as a relaxed meeting place for locals.

Usually, buildings like these stay in the family. Still, the European owners decided to sell the building to finance their next project, creating an extremely rare opportunity to own a newly renovated historic building. Offered at just over $12 million, the building would provide a 5% net income if fully rented - or the new owners could keep the penthouse for their personal use and generate revenue from the three floors below.

"This exceptional building is looking for a new owner who appreciates its exceptional value, wants to own a piece of New York City's history, and would like to become the property's guardian for the next chapter of its story", says Thomas Guss, the broker who has the listing ([email protected] or +1-212-360-7000 extension 103).

