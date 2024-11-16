عربي


Super Typhoon Man-Yi Makes Landfall In Philippines: Govt Forecaster

11/16/2024 2:44:05 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Manila: Super Typhoon Man-yi made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday, with the national weather forecaster warning of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact, as waves up to 14 metres (46 feet) high pounded the coastline.

Man-yi was packing sustained wind speeds of 195 kilometres (121 miles) per hour when it slammed into Panganiban municipality on Catanduanes island at 9:40 pm (1340 GMT), the forecaster said.

The Peninsula

