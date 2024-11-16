Super Typhoon Man-Yi Makes Landfall In Philippines: Govt Forecaster
Date
11/16/2024 2:44:05 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Manila: Super Typhoon Man-yi made landfall in the Philippines on Saturday, with the national weather forecaster warning of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact, as waves up to 14 metres (46 feet) high pounded the coastline.
Man-yi was packing sustained wind speeds of 195 kilometres (121 miles) per hour when it slammed into Panganiban municipality on Catanduanes island at 9:40 pm (1340 GMT), the forecaster said.
Read Also
Philippines warns of 'potentially catastrophic' Super Typhoon Man-yi
MENAFN16112024000063011010ID1108893292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.