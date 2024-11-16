Jihadist-infested Sahel country removes curfew for first time in half decade

(MENAFN) Burkina Faso has lifted a curfew that had been in place for over five years in response to rising violence from groups in the country’s eastern regions, local reported, citing a statement from the regional governor's office. The curfew, first imposed in March 2019, was extended multiple times to support counterterrorism efforts by the national military. The decision to end the curfew on Tuesday marks a new phase in the government's ongoing battle against jihadist insurgents who have plagued the West African nation since 2015.



Siaka Ouattara, the regional authority’s secretary-general in Fada-Ngourma, expressed gratitude to the population for their patience and commitment during the curfew. Earlier this month, the Burkinabe military reportedly killed dozens of militants in the eastern province, freeing five hostages in the process.



Since taking power in September 2022 after a coup that ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, transitional leader Ibrahim Traore has prioritized countering terrorism. He has expelled French troops, ending a decade-long security partnership that was unable to stop the growing insurgency. Traore has also pledged to retake 30% of the country still controlled by terrorists by 2025 and has recruited over 30,000 new soldiers to bolster the fight.



Burkina Faso, together with Mali and Niger, has formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) to confront both internal and external threats. The three military-led governments have strengthened ties with Russia in their efforts to combat jihadist groups in the region, despite criticism from Western nations over Russia’s increasing presence in Africa. Last Saturday, Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister, Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore, called Russia a more reliable partner than France, in comments made during the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum in Sochi.

