The Seminar On Sustainable Development Of Marine Economy Of 21St-Century Maritime Cooperation Committee Successfully Held In Fuzhou

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On November 15, the on Sustainable Development of Marine hosted by 21st-Century Maritime Cooperation Committee (“21CMCC”) kicked off at the Fuzhou Strait International and Center. Co-organized by the 21st-Century Maritime Cooperation Committee and the Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, the Seminar brought together over 150 distinguished guests, including representatives from international organizations, foreign embassies and consulates in China, international sister cities and 21CMCC member cities, as well as provincial and municipal leaders, experts, scholars, and business leaders.







Focusing on the sustainable development of the marine economy in the new era, these guests discussed the sustainable use of marine resources, the protection and governance of marine ecosystems, international exchanges and cooperations, technological innovation, and new ideas and approaches for advancing the sustainable development of the marine economy. Through in-depth sharing and exchange of innovative practices, the Seminar aimed to promote the advancement of marine-related initiatives, highlight the development opportunities for the marine economy, envision a harmonious future between humanity and the ocean, and contribute to the creation of a maritime community with a shared future. The Seminar consisted of an opening ceremony, keynote speeches, and panel discussions.

At the opening ceremony, Wang Jinfu, Vice Governor of Fujian Provincial People's Government, Fazeel Najeeb, Ambassador of the Maldives to China, He Guangshun, Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Natural Resources, China, Jordi Vaquer, Secretary General of Metropolis, Shahbaz Khan, Director of UNESCO for Regional Office for East Asia and Representative to China, DPRK, Japan, Mongolia and ROK (via video), and Qi Wei, Deputy Director-General of China Center for Contemporary World Studies, International Department of the CPC Central Committee delivered speeches in turn. The opening ceremony was presided over by Zhao Mingzheng, Deputy Mayor of Fuzhou Municipal People's Government.

Afterward, Dr. Zhang Haiwen, Manuel Castillo, Environmental Affairs Officer, Environment and Development Division, U.N. Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Kaan Baskurt, Consul General of Türkiye in Guangzhou, and Liu Xianhan, General Manager of Fujian Yida Food Co., Ltd. delivered keynote speeches respectively. They shared insights and practices on new global trends in marine governance and their implications, the sustainable development goals and the marine economy, the maritime cooperation between the two great civilizations of Turkey and China, and the role of marine carbon sinks in supporting the sustainable development of the marine economy.

The panel discussions were moderated by Fang Qinhua, Vice President of the Ocean and Coastal Management Institute and Professor at the College of Environment & Ecology, Xiamen University. Zhao Mingzheng, Deputy Mayor of Fuzhou Municipal People's Government, Alfred Mentore, Mayor of Georgetown, Guyana, Francis Green, Chairperson of Kiribati Local Government Association and Mayor of Eutan Tarawa Council, Liu Zhenghua, Researcher of Third Institute of Oceanography, Ministry of Natural Resources of China and Chief Scientist of APEC Marine Sustainable Development Center, Alfred Nakatsuma, Senior Environment and Climate Change Advisor of Pan Agora, Liu Taisheng, Executive Director and General Manager of Dongfang Electric (Fujian) Innovation Institute Co., Ltd., together with other domestic and international guests, experts, and business representatives, engaged in discussions on topics such as“Green Path to Marine Sustainable Development”, and“Discussing Cooperation Opportunities for Marine Development, Building a Maritime Community with a Shared Future”.







The Seminar on Sustainable Development of Marine Economy of 21st-Century Maritime Cooperation Committee is one of the series of events for the World Maritime Equipment Conference (“WMEC”) 2024 which will be held at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference and Exhibition Center from November 15th to 18th, 2024. With the theme of“Carrying the Dreams of Humanity to New Horizons”, the WMEC 2024 will launch 11 themed seminars, offering new perspectives and analyzing new trends to contribute to the advancement of the maritime industry.