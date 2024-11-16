Spain Arrests 7 Britons After Seizing Over A Tonne Of Hashish
AFP
Madrid: Seven Britons have been arrested in southern Spain for drug trafficking after Police seized 1.2 tonnes of hashish, the government said on Saturday.
"National police working with Britain's National Crime Agency have dismantled a ring in Marbella and Elche suspected of trafficking drugs in lorries," the interior Ministry said.
"The officers have seized 1,200 kilogrammes (2,646 pounds) of hashish and detained seven British citizens," it said.
The haul was discovered in the tourist resorts of Marbella and Fuengirola, which have large British expat populations, and in the southeastern city of Elche
Some of the drugs were hidden in "large plastic containers filled with fine builder's sand", the ministry said.
Police also seized more than 63,000 euros in cash, five people carriers and a large lorry.
The seven Britons arrested have been remanded in custody.
Spain is a major gateway to Europe for cannabis resin manufactured in North Africa.
Nearly 325 tonnes of hashish were seized in Spain in 2022, according to the latest available official data.
