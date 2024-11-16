Georgia Board Of Pardons And Paroles Names Deputy Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA - Felecia Holloway has been promoted to Deputy Executive Director of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles effective November 16, 2024.

“Felecia Holloway is an excellent choice to fill this important role with our agency,” states Parole Board Chairman David Herring.

“There are so many qualified individuals in our agency, however Felecia has distinguished herself through her many leadership roles including successfully leading our Field Services Division for many years,” added Herring.

Holloway is a of Clark Atlanta University, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. She also earned a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice with a Specialization in Public Administration.

Holloway will assist Executive Director Chris Barnett in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency.

“Felecia brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and insight to this role. She is a dedicated leader with a people-first philosophy, and we are thrilled to see her step into this new position,” states Barnett.

“In this role, Felecia will be instrumental in advancing our mission. She will provide strategic oversight and operational management to support the Board's ongoing success,” he added.

Holloway says she is ready to assist the Board and agency in advancing its public safety mission.

“I love this agency and what we do for the citizens of Georgia and the opportunities provided for positive change. The people working alongside each other here are committed individuals and I am proud to continue leading in this new capacity,” said Holloway.

Executive Director Barnett says Holloway's responsibilities will include:



Identifying and communicating the agency's priorities, goals, and strategies,

Developing innovative solutions to address challenges and strategies to take advantage of opportunities to enhance the agency's people, processes, and technology,

Leading agency initiatives and collaborating closely with stakeholders, and Representing the Board's interests in public forums and enhancing relationships with other governmental agencies and community organizations.

Holloway's state government service spans more than thirty-four (34) years. She began in 1990 with the Georgia Department of Corrections as an accounting clerk and later became a Correctional Officer, Probation Officer I, Probation Officer II, and Center Probation Officer. In 2001, she accepted a position as a Parole Officer with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. Promotions to Assistant Chief Parole Officer, Chief Parole Officer, Master Chief Parole Officer, Regional Director, Deputy Division Director, and Division Director of the Field Services Division have followed.

Holloway is a graduate of the Georgia Leadership Institute Supervisory Development Program, the American Probation and Parole (APPA) Leadership Institute, the Carl Vinson Institute New Manager Training, and the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police Chief Executive training program. She is also a P.O.S.T. certified General Instructor.

Holloway is an active member of several professional development and public safety organizations. She is an active member of the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA), the Association of Paroling Authorities International (APAI), the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), and she is a Past President of the Georgia Professional Association of Community Supervision (GPACS.)

