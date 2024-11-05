Al-Ta'adhod Group Wins Kahramaa Award For Best Project In Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

At the 2024 and Water Efficiency Forum, Al-Ta'adhod Group, the exclusive agent for Gree air conditioning in Qatar and one of the world's largest air conditioning manufacturers, received the“Best Project in Energy” award. This recognition was part of the Tarsheed competition organized by the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) to encourage and private sectors, individuals, researchers, and students to innovate ideas and implement projects that contribute to energy and water conservation for sustainability.

Al-Ta'adhod Group won the award in the private sector category for its innovative approach to sustainable development by providing modern VRF air conditioning units from Gree powered by solar energy to a warehouse, office, and residential building. The award was presented to Dr. Sheikh Faisal bin Jassim Al Thani, Chairman of Al-Ta'adhod Group, during a special ceremony held in Doha. This award acknowledges Al-Ta'adhod's active role in promoting environmental sustainability, a key pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Ongoing Achievements

On the sidelines of the award ceremony, Dr. Sheikh Faisal bin Jassim Al Thani expressed pride in receiving this recognition from Kahramaa, highlighting its addition to the local and international awards the group has garnered over the years, which reflect their success in achieving their mission and vision. He stated,“This award is a testament to the excellence of a project built on core sustainability principles.” Notably, earlier in 2024, Al-Ta'adhod Group had also won awards for Best Design and Best Engineering Work from Solar Middle East for the same project.

Ambitious Goals

Engineer Said Atta remarked,“These are important moments for everyone at Al-Ta'adhod, as these awards inspire and motivate sustainable development in Qatar and the region while helping to preserve resources for future generations.” He added that Gree's solar-powered VRF air conditioning units operate directly without the need for inverters between the units and solar panels, successfully achieving their goals of reducing energy consumption.

Kahramaa evaluated the project over the course of a year and encouraged Al-Ta'adhod to participate in the Tarsheed competition, believing in the project's efficiency and its potential to contribute to the state's vision and goals in sustainability and renewable energy.

Additionally, Al-Ta'adhod Group, in collaboration with the Ministry of Awqaf, successfully equipped a mosque in the Bani Hajer area with solar-powered central air conditioning units, significantly reducing energy usage to the benefit of users and the state alike.

About Al-Ta'adhod Group

Founded in 1999, Al-Ta'adhod Group specializes in trade and contracting. Since its inception, the company has acquired a range of agencies, including exclusive representation of Gree, the largest air conditioning manufacturer in the world. The group's success is attributed to the founders' expertise and the management and staff's experience of over 25 years in the field. The company continues to excel and achieve milestones, placing it among the leading firms in the air conditioning industry, known for its excellent reputation and ambitious plans to meet customer needs with the highest global quality standards.

Aligned with Qatar's ambitious vision, Al-Ta'adhod Group is continually preparing to play a significant and pioneering role in supporting and achieving Qatar Vision 2030. The group aims to lead in all areas of air conditioning, refrigeration, and ventilation by offering distinguished products at competitive prices to its valued customers in the Qatari market.