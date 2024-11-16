Andhra College Student Jumps To Death From Hostel Building After Petty Spat

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Nov 16 (IANS) A female student of a junior college in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district committed by jumping off the fourth floor of the college hostel building on Saturday following a petty quarrel with a classmate over a pen.

The incident occurred in Narsaraopet town of Palnadu.

J. Anusha, a student of Intermediate first year (Class 11) at a private college, jumped off the fourth floor of the hostel building.

The college authorities rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors.

The girl had an argument with her classmate over a pen. She was upset after the incident. After some time, she jumped off the building.

Hailing from Vellatur village in Bollapalle mandal in the same district, Anusha was staying in the college hostel. Police registered a case and took up the investigation.

After receiving the information from the college management, the Revenue Divisional Officer and the Mandal Revenue Officer visited the college.

This is the second suicide in educational institutions in the Telugu states on Saturday.

A Class 9 student of BC Welfare Residential School died of suicide in Telangana's Sangareddy district. Swati, 14, was found hanging from the ceiling in her hostel room of Mahatma Jyotibapule BC Gurukula in Kotlapur on Saturday. The reasons for the student's suicide were not known. The girl hailed from Lingampally. Police shifted the body for autopsy and took up an investigation.