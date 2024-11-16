Even Trinamool Leaders Not Safe In Bengal: BJP

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 16 (IANS) BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on Saturday that the law & order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to such a level that even the elected representatives of the ruling Trinamool are not safe in the hands of“hooligans” backed by their own party.

Referring to the murder attempt made on Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Trinamool Congress Sushanta Ghosh on late Friday night, in which he had a narrow escape, Paul said that when a ruling party leader is subjected to such life threats, the safety situation of the common people is easily imaginable.

“Law & order in West Bengal is at its worst. After the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, as many as 60 BJP supporters were brutally murdered by the ruling party goons. The administration always remains silent as a result of which the criminals do not give the fear of punishment,” Paul told IANS

Speaking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's comments that India is yet to win a gold medal in the Olympic games, Paul said the Chief Minister often makes such imaginary narrations without being aware of the reality.

“Once she said that Rabindranath Tagore offered fruit juice to Mahatma Gandhi at Beliaghata in Kolkata in 1947, when in reality the great Indian poet died in 1941. So it is not quite natural that she will say that India is yet to win a gold medal in the Olympic games,” Paul said.

Commenting on the hospital fire at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, she said that she is confident that surely those whose negligence resulted in such a mishap will be booked.

“Uttar Pradesh is not West Bengal where the offenders go unabated. UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath will never tolerate such things,” Paul said.