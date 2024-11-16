Belgian deputy Prime Minister states EU penalties against Israel can 'no longer wait'

(MENAFN) The Belgian deputy premier stated on Friday that EU sanctions against Israel could "no longer wait," supporting a suggestion by the bloc's foreign policy chief to suspend dialogue with Tel Aviv amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.



"EU sanctions against Israel can no longer wait. We cannot continue watching disaster unfold in Gaza," Petra de Sutter posted on X.



She continued, "I personally endorse Josep Borrell's call to suspend the political dialogue and to impose an EU-wide ban on the import of products from illegal settlements."



Her comments followed Josep Borrell's proposal to officially halt political dialogue with Israel due to its violation of international law in Gaza.



“After a year of unheeded pleas by the Israeli authorities regarding respect for international law in the Gaza war, we cannot continue with business as usual,” Josep Borrell said in a blog post. "This is why I have proposed to EU Member States to ban imports from illegal settlements and to suspend the political dialog with Israel. We will discuss these measures at the Foreign Affairs Council next week."

