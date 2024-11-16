US Stocks End Week With Sharp Decline On Federal Reserve Fears

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: US ended the week sharply lower as investors adjusted their positions to a potentially slower rate of interest rate cuts in 2025.

The Industrial Average closed down 305.87 points, or 0.7 percent, to 43,444.99. The broader lost 78.55 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,870.62. The Composite of stocks lost 427.53 points, or 2.2 percent, to 18,680.12.

The decline came following remarks made by Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in which he said the Fed could consider rate cuts more carefully.