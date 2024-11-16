Zelensky Says Ukraine Receives Only Half Of Pledged Aid From U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine receives less than half of the $175 billion worth of security assistance vowed by the United States for the fight against Russian aggression.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for assistance, of course, we are grateful for bipartisan support. In general, Democrats and Republicans voted for $175 or $177 billion of certain aid to Ukraine. Look, this money still needs to be delivered. If you asked me how much we got from this, I would not go into details, because there are different reports from different agencies, both the Ministry of Defense and intelligence, etc., so I would say this: we did not get half of it," he emphasized.

Zelensky clarified that it is about U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

“When I say half, I mean less, I'm talking weapons. I negotiated weapons. Of course, there is humanitarian aid, there is financial aid, there is directed financial aid to the budget, there are separate humanitarian programs directed to our regions," he said.

The head of state expressed gratitude to all international partners who help Ukraine in the fight for freedom, independence, and democratic values.

"Every penny is important to survive, that's a fact. We are grateful for that, but we must be honest: this is what kind of help we received, this is how it is, and it is very important," Zelensky noted.

He added that the USA increased its arms production, refilled its stocks, boosted the strength of its Army, including by taking into account Ukraine's experience. "In many respects, they received answers from us... Using the example of another nation, they gained experience for themselves. And the Europeans did, too," Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. Department of Defense announced on November 1 a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $425 million.

Photo: President's Office