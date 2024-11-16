Ukraine Destroys Another Russian BUK-M1 Missile Launcher
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's National Guardsmen destroyed a Russian BUK-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, which may cost nearly $100 million.
This was announced by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko , via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"Fighters from the 27th Cavalry Brigade of the National Guard destroyed Russia's high-cost anti-aircraft missile system, BUK-M1. National Guards located the enemy air defense system during a reconnaissance mission on one of the hottest areas of the front line," the minister wrote.
He added that, depending on modification, the cost of such an air defense system could reach as much as $100 million.
As reported, National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko said the force would be strengthened with DITA self-propelled artillery systems.
