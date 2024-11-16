Zelensky On Further Help From Partners: Сritical To Preserve Unity Between Europe, U.S.

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Further assistance to Ukraine from international partners depends on whether it is possible to maintain unity between Europe and the new U.S. administration on this issue.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said this in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Now it is important to preserve unity between Europe and the United States. Yes, we did it at the beginning of the war, and that is why help from our partners was so great," the head of state said.

According to Zelensky, if the American policy toward Ukraine changes, the strength of unity in Europe will also change.

Zelensky believes war to end sooner underadministration

"Could it influence the increase in aid? No, it could only influence its reduction," the president noted.

Zelensky also emphasized that he will take seriously the discussions of the policy regarding Ukraine and possible negotiations only with Donald Trump, not with his advisers.

"With all due respect to any environment. This is our level, the level of presidents. Everything must be in accordance with the law. Until he is inaugurated, they cannot participate in all the processes and put an end to anything. They have no such authority. Our teams will work to create the right meaningful meeting. I will be able to tell our public openly about certain lines after a substantive meeting with President Trump, once he is in full authority as President," he said.

United States, South Korea, and Japan support Ukraine as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Joe Biden administration intends to utilize all funds previously allocated as aid to Ukraine before Donald Trump takes office.

Photo: President's Office