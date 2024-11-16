UK officers get themselves in trouble for wearing Nazi clothing

(MENAFN) The British has launched an investigation after two senior from the Queen’s Royal Hussars attended a Halloween party wearing full Nazi regalia, including Iron Cross pendants and swastika armbands. The soldiers, whose costumes were reportedly approved by their commanding officer, were escorted from the event at their barracks in Wiltshire after other partygoers found their outfits offensive.



Photos of the men performing Nazi salutes at the party soon spread on social media, prompting the army to take action. Sources told the Daily Mail that the soldiers claimed their costumes had been approved by the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM), who initially denied knowledge of the incident but may now face consequences for allowing it.



Military sources expressed disbelief at the soldiers' actions, noting that many members of the regiment had fought and died in World War II, making the costumes deeply inappropriate. The Queen's Royal Hussars, one of the British Army's most prestigious armored regiments, has a historical connection to the soldiers who fought against the Nazis in several key World War II battles.



The incident was particularly upsetting as it occurred so close to Remembrance Sunday, a time when the UK honors fallen soldiers. An army spokesperson apologized for the behavior, calling it a serious lapse in judgment. This incident echoes a previous scandal in 2005, when Prince Harry faced backlash for wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party, later calling it a major mistake.



