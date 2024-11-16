Mizoram Expresses Shock Over Manipur Violence, Urges Centre, State Govt To Restore Peace

(MENAFN- IANS) Aizawl/Imphal, Nov 16 (IANS) The Mizoram on Saturday expressed its deep shock over the recent violent incidents in neighbouring Manipur where many people lost their lives in a series of violent incidents during the past two weeks.

It also requested the Central and state to continue to take all possible measures to end the ethnic conflict and restore normalcy.

The Mizoram Home Department extends its deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and those in the recent unrest, an official statement said.

It said that the unfortunate upheaval in Manipur which has sadly been going on for the last one and a half years has brought untold sufferings and hardships to the people. Due to the turmoil, a large number of people from Manipur have sought refuge and shelter in Mizoram, the statement said, adding that the Mizoram government and the people have continued to provide relief measures to those affected and the government expresses its gratitude to all those who have contributed in this collective act of generosity.

According to the statement, Mizoram requests everyone to refrain from actions which can instigate communal incidents within Mizoram in connection with the recent Manipur conflict.

The Mizoram government would continue to take steps to ensure the safety and security of people from outside the state, in particular those from the state of Manipur, it added. Similarly, the government would continue to take steps for the safety of Mizos living outside Mizoram, especially students and workers in Manipur.

Around 7,800 refugees belonging to the Kuki-Zo community from Manipur have also taken shelter in several districts of Mizoram after the ethnic violence broke out in the neighbouring state in May last year. The Kuki-Zo refugees from Manipur belong to the Kuki-Zo-Chin-Hmar-Bawm tribal community who also share ethnic, traditional, cultural and linguistic ties with the Mizos of Mizoram.