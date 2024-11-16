Moscow promises ‘devastating response’ whenever Kiev attacks deep into Russia

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Wednesday that Western nations are "playing with fire" as reports surface of the UK and France pushing Washington to authorize Ukraine to use Western-supplied missiles for strikes deep into Russian territory. According to a recent report in *The Telegraph*, both countries are reportedly seeking U.S. approval for the use of Storm Shadow/Scalp cruise missiles before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.



Zakharova emphasized that if Ukraine receives approval for such strikes, Russia would view it as directly engaging in the conflict. "A response to the use of Western long-range weapons against our territory would be imminent and devastating," she said. Moscow has repeatedly argued that Ukrainian forces cannot operate these advanced Western weapons independently and would require NATO’s technical expertise and intelligence support, including satellite data.



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also stated that if these weapons were deployed, it would signal NATO’s direct involvement in the war, making it an open conflict between NATO countries and Russia. Furthermore, Russian President Vladimir Putin recently revised the country's nuclear doctrine to include the possibility of a nuclear response to attacks by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear power.



Zakharova also suggested that Ukraine might attempt to disguise the use of Western missiles by claiming they were locally produced, a move she described as "bloody cheating," which she believes would only be possible with the backing of Ukraine's Western allies.



Her comments followed a statement by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who suggested that the UK could deploy troops to Ukraine to prevent its defeat, especially if U.S. military aid under Trump’s administration diminishes. Russia has stated that it does not intend to attack NATO or its members but warned that increasing NATO’s involvement in the conflict could provoke a direct confrontation between Russia and the alliance.



